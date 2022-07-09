Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $37.11 Million Stake in Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,019,313 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 465,288 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.10% of Baker Hughes worth $37,112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BKR. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 68.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,000 after acquiring an additional 31,959 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 2,818.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 94,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. 92.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Baker Hughes from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Baker Hughes from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.32.

NYSE:BKR opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.61. Baker Hughes has a 52-week low of $19.23 and a 52-week high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $29.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.14 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $32.76 and its 200 day moving average is $31.52.

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). Baker Hughes had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Baker Hughes will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Baker Hughes’s payout ratio is currently 218.19%.

In related news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 5,858 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $196,360.16. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,648.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,151,565. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 72,237,684 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,942,236 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

