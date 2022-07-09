Toth Financial Advisory Corp Invests $48,000 in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,475 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Washington Federal by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,890,497 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,105,000 after buying an additional 72,074 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,242,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,484,000 after purchasing an additional 21,146 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 599,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,998,000 after purchasing an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 537,960 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,957,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 437,610 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,607,000 after purchasing an additional 128,686 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WAFD opened at $30.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.12. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.01 and a fifty-two week high of $38.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Washington Federal ( NASDAQ:WAFD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $150.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.77 million. Washington Federal had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 29.95%. Washington Federal’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.04%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Washington Federal in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised shares of Washington Federal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th.

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank, National Association that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

