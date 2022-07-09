Toth Financial Advisory Corp Increases Position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) by 265.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 157 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $29,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,341,781 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $5,316,790,000 after purchasing an additional 764,512 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,800,217 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,466,024,000 after acquiring an additional 204,921 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 5,935,194 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,351,918,000 after acquiring an additional 182,947 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,844,121 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,103,394,000 after acquiring an additional 299,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,420,992 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,004,160,000 after acquiring an additional 65,700 shares in the last quarter. 89.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NXPI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $194.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $240.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $218.74.

NXP Semiconductors stock opened at $154.28 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $171.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.51 billion, a PE ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $140.33 and a 12-month high of $239.91.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 18.70% and a return on equity of 40.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $0.845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.99%.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

