Toth Financial Advisory Corp Cuts Stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp cut its stake in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) by 33.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 702 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 348 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $66,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 65.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ED stock opened at $91.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $94.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.57. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.52 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The company has a market cap of $32.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.24, a PEG ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.24.

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.04). Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.98%.

ED has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Consolidated Edison in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Consolidated Edison from an “equal weight” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $94.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

