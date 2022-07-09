Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) Stake Lifted by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 58.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 792,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,908,000 after purchasing an additional 350,971 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 946,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,888,000 after purchasing an additional 158,321 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,931,000. Destination Wealth Management lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 2,031.5% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 117,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,939,000 after purchasing an additional 112,179 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 747.3% during the fourth quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 112,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after purchasing an additional 99,320 shares during the last quarter.

LIT stock opened at $74.81 on Friday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $61.67 and a 12 month high of $97.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.41.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

