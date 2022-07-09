Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $36.22 Million Stock Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,828 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,534 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.32% of Bath & Body Works worth $36,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in Bath & Body Works by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $801,000 after purchasing an additional 3,737 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 11,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 153.4% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 19,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares during the period. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works by 102.6% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,866,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,507,000 after acquiring an additional 945,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Wendy C. Arlin sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $330,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 98,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,438,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas E. Mazurek sold 16,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $690,280.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $474,256.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BBWI shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $53.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $78.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Bath & Body Works from a “c+” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.45.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $27.62 on Friday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.75 and a twelve month high of $82.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.72.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 15.41% and a negative return on equity of 69.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.43%.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. The company sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through specialty retail stores and websites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

