Toth Financial Advisory Corp Raises Stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 1,756.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $48,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 49.0% during the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 21,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,993 shares in the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $445,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in ONEOK by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 349,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,532,000 after purchasing an additional 90,402 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 720.2% during the fourth quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its holdings in ONEOK by 13.6% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 65.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ONEOK alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently commented on OKE. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ONEOK in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ONEOK in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $70.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.08.

In related news, CEO Pierce Norton acquired 8,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $55.54 per share, with a total value of $498,471.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,853.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OKE opened at $56.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.72. ONEOK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.51 and a 12-month high of $75.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 25.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.935 per share. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 29th. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.98%.

About ONEOK (Get Rating)

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ONEOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONEOK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.