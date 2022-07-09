Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Stock Position Decreased by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp decreased its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) by 65.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Western Alliance Bancorporation were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 177.6% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 84,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 53,952 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 96,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Western Alliance Bancorporation by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 637,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,774,000 after acquiring an additional 132,217 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 130.2% in the 1st quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 8,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Western Alliance Bancorporation presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.75.

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.45. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52 week low of $68.42 and a 52 week high of $124.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.73.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $555.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.09 million. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 41.03% and a return on equity of 21.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 9.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

In other news, CAO J. Kelly Jr. Ardrey bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $78.67 per share, for a total transaction of $236,010.00. Following the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $479,100.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dale Gibbons purchased 2,000 shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $77.22 per share, with a total value of $154,440.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 258,365 shares in the company, valued at $19,950,945.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 7,150 shares of company stock worth $549,224 over the last quarter. 2.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in Commercial, Consumer Related, and Corporate & Other segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

