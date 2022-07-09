The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) SVP Jason Reiman Sells 150 Shares

The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total transaction of $33,073.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,167 shares in the company, valued at $3,564,661.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Jason Reiman also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hershey alerts:

On Tuesday, June 7th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total transaction of $31,372.50.

On Monday, May 9th, Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.75, for a total transaction of $33,712.50.

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $219.79 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $209.73. The Hershey Company has a 1 year low of $167.80 and a 1 year high of $231.60. The company has a market capitalization of $333.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.901 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.27%.

HSY has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $210.00 to $218.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hershey by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,057,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,045,383,000 after purchasing an additional 216,715 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hershey by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,432,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,840,000 after purchasing an additional 113,504 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hershey by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,315,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,236,000 after purchasing an additional 92,673 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,992,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,810,000 after acquiring an additional 62,489 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Hershey by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,241,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,580,000 after acquiring an additional 644,294 shares during the period. 52.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hershey Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hershey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hershey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.