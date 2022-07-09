Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Has $60.57 Million Stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) by 135.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 710,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 408,152 shares during the quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.39% of Xylem worth $60,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in Xylem by 340.9% during the first quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 7,571 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 5,854 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.8% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 4,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 3.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 6,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 32.1% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 1,715 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Xylem alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upgraded Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xylem from $115.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Raymond James upgraded Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.11.

Shares of XYL opened at $78.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The stock has a market cap of $14.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $81.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.38.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a return on equity of 13.80% and a net margin of 8.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 25th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

In other news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,233 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total value of $351,550.65. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,327.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,288 shares of company stock worth $984,665. Company insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Profile (Get Rating)

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.