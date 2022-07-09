Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. Lowers Stock Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 317,432 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 15,195 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned about 0.44% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $62,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 89.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $185.57 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $147.50 and a 12-month high of $205.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.03, a PEG ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $180.43.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.81% and a return on equity of 27.04%. The business had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

