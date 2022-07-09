Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Bought by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 129.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 693,391 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 391,386 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned 0.12% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $62,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,362,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,118,000 after buying an additional 683,547 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after acquiring an additional 271,826 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the fourth quarter worth approximately $402,080,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,637,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,459,000 after purchasing an additional 966,619 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,315,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,640,000 after purchasing an additional 26,972 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

In related news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADM shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

NYSE:ADM opened at $73.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $83.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $41.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.51, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.81. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $56.91 and a 1-year high of $98.88.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $23.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s payout ratio is currently 29.47%.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile (Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.