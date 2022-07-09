Ieq Capital LLC Buys 8,745 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 112.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,547 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Axiom Advisory LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Advisory LLC now owns 30,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,385,000 after buying an additional 4,940 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC now owns 21,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,705,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 38.0% in the 1st quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 21,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Lutz Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 238,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,592,000 after buying an additional 7,883 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $76.63 on Friday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $75.65 and a 1-year high of $82.45. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.31.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

