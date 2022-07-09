First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 28.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,431 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,314 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $1,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,830,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after purchasing an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its position in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on FRC shares. TheStreet downgraded First Republic Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Atlantic Securities upgraded First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on First Republic Bank from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of First Republic Bank from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $187.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $209.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.29.

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $150.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $146.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $164.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.15, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $133.37 and a 52-week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The bank reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.93% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.79 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. This is an increase from First Republic Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.71%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

