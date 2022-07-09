Ieq Capital LLC Buys 6,190 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) by 51.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,246 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,190 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Activision Blizzard by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 39,139,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,604,167,000 after purchasing an additional 14,244,622 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Activision Blizzard during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $507,115,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in shares of Activision Blizzard by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,818,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,906,000 after acquiring an additional 6,120,230 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 162.2% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,272,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,331,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Activision Blizzard by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,381,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,083,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,239,833 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $78.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.52. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.40 and a 12-month high of $93.86. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.15.

Activision Blizzard ( NASDAQ:ATVI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 29.82% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Jesse Yang sold 10,812 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.68, for a total value of $850,688.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,272 shares in the company, valued at $4,899,560.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ATVI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Activision Blizzard in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Activision Blizzard has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.18.

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

