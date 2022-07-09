Ieq Capital LLC Grows Position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 83.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 866 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $449,935,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth approximately $418,668,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,969,178 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,442,615,000 after purchasing an additional 173,771 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 841,133 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,470,511,000 after purchasing an additional 117,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,093 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,939,000 after purchasing an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE CMG opened at $1,339.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $37.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.66, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,322.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,462.52. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,196.28 and a 12-month high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill ( NYSE:CMG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The restaurant operator reported $5.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 8.74%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Robin S. Hickenlooper sold 48 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,267.56, for a total value of $60,842.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,175,028.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CTO Curtis E. Garner sold 1,000 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,382.47, for a total value of $1,382,470.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,654,535.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen cut their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $1,830.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,924.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.