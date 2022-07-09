Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,439 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 56.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,974 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,439 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Paycom Software by 157.1% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 108 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 87.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:PAYC opened at $323.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $287.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $320.86. Paycom Software, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $255.82 and a fifty-two week high of $558.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.48 billion, a PE ratio of 84.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.48.

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.14. Paycom Software had a net margin of 19.64% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The firm had revenue of $353.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $343.20 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Paycom Software announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, June 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $550.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software maker to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paycom Software news, insider Bradley Scott Smith sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.24, for a total transaction of $447,265.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,864. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Holly Faurot sold 5,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.55, for a total value of $1,507,374.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,627,111.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,721 shares of company stock worth $5,441,538. Corporate insiders own 15.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PAYC. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Paycom Software from $425.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered shares of Paycom Software from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $400.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $415.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paycom Software has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $381.77.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

