Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 52.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,344 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 317.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,237,932 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $689,231,000 after buying an additional 941,271 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $522,352,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 424.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 292,227 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $162,701,000 after purchasing an additional 236,461 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $131,173,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $94,856,000 after purchasing an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $524.22 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.71 and a beta of 1.24. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $358.37 and a one year high of $640.90. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $498.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $534.97.

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The network technology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a negative return on equity of 57.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.62) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $563.41, for a total transaction of $6,760,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 707,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,705,537.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81,700.59, for a total value of $392,734,736.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 247,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,240,830,968.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,789 shares of company stock worth $420,096,261 over the last quarter. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on PANW. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks to $600.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Palo Alto Networks to $545.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $700.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $629.66.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

