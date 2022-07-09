Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 23,292 Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 23,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. F&V Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. F&V Capital Management LLC now owns 23,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 34,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Round Table Services LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 3,349 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 6,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GFS Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 14,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $52.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.99 and a 200-day moving average of $61.10. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

