ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO) Shares Bought by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SSO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,708 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 were worth $1,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 91.2% during the first quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,986 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 14,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 7,615 shares during the last quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 93.9% during the first quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 9,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $629,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 during the fourth quarter valued at $432,000. Finally, Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ProShares Ultra S&P500 by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period.

Get ProShares Ultra S&P500 alerts:

NYSEARCA SSO opened at $47.62 on Friday. ProShares Ultra S&P500 has a 1 year low of $41.52 and a 1 year high of $74.76. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $49.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.08.

ProShares Ultra S&P500 (the Fund), formerly Ultra S&P500 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and real estate investment trusts (REITs) selected by the S&P U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra S&P500 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.