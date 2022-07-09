Ieq Capital LLC Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 117.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,523 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,764,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 3,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Towercrest Capital Management boosted its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 421,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,949,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $290,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 144,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,038 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHX opened at $46.06 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $43.02 and a 52-week high of $57.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.75 and a 200-day moving average of $50.97.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

