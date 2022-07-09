Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 3,813 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,771 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,813 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PM. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 89.1% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Philip Morris International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PM. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.75.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock opened at $93.89 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.49. The company has a market cap of $145.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.66.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.33%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

