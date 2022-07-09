Ieq Capital LLC Reduces Stock Position in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Ieq Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,363 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IQV. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 1.8% in the first quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 15,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,557,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 52,787 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,204,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IQVIA during the first quarter worth $271,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 3,870.4% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $22,069,000 after purchasing an additional 93,045 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in IQVIA by 86.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 274 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

IQV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded IQVIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Piper Sandler upgraded IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $277.80.

IQVIA stock opened at $219.34 on Friday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $194.67 and a 12-month high of $285.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $41.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $210.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $229.50.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.80% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.05 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

