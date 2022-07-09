Ieq Capital LLC Buys 1,056 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,206 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in USB. Breiter Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 7,567 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $425,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $576,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $46.53 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12-month low of $44.79 and a 12-month high of $63.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average of $53.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.95%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

Several research firms recently commented on USB. Wolfe Research dropped their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group downgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

