Ieq Capital LLC Acquires 1,199 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 20.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,043 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,199 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. J2 Capital Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,915 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,665 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 1,528 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Yuchun Lee sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.30, for a total value of $560,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,875 shares in the company, valued at $525,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,667 shares of company stock valued at $10,247,140 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on VRTX shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $258.00 to $325.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $282.61.

Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $294.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.60. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $295.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $266.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $252.33. The stock has a market cap of $75.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.98, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. Vertex Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

