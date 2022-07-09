Ieq Capital LLC Invests $1.85 Million in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 96,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,853,000. Ieq Capital LLC owned 0.17% of Graniteshares Gold Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Graniteshares Gold Trust by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth about $176,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. acquired a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graniteshares Gold Trust in the first quarter valued at about $204,000.

Graniteshares Gold Trust stock opened at $17.27 on Friday. Graniteshares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $17.06 and a fifty-two week high of $20.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.52.

