LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 134,082 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,213 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LegalZoom.com worth $1,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter valued at $189,000. CAPROCK Group Inc. purchased a new position in LegalZoom.com during the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price target on LegalZoom.com from $32.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of LegalZoom.com from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of LegalZoom.com from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.25.

LegalZoom.com stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $12.48 and a 200-day moving average of $14.12. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.16 and a 52-week high of $40.71.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.04). LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 21.77% and a negative return on equity of 1,446.94%. The business had revenue of $154.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.66 million. LegalZoom.com’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

