Ieq Capital LLC Makes New Investment in RH (NYSE:RH)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 6,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,000,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RH by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of RH in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RH during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 96.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RH opened at $262.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $744.56. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.27. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $272.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $354.57.

RH ( NYSE:RH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $7.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.40 by $2.38. The firm had revenue of $957.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.76 million. RH had a net margin of 19.68% and a return on equity of 77.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 24.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RH shares. Guggenheim lowered their price target on RH from $825.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of RH from $550.00 to $470.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of RH from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered RH from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $366.13.

In other RH news, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.18, for a total transaction of $974,031.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $866,392.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack M. Preston sold 2,222 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $777,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,967,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 62,009 shares of company stock valued at $18,133,573. Company insiders own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

