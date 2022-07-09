Ieq Capital LLC Purchases 42 Shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $2,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth $24,209,000. Inspire Investing LLC bought a new position in Teleflex during the 1st quarter worth $368,000. Korea Investment CORP increased its stake in Teleflex by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 10,900 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,580,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. increased its stake in Teleflex by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 8,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,172,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Teleflex by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 267,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $87,729,000 after acquiring an additional 9,449 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,014 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.31, for a total transaction of $853,896.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,899.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE TFX opened at $254.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Teleflex Incorporated has a twelve month low of $244.81 and a twelve month high of $428.36. The company has a market cap of $11.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $269.84 and its 200 day moving average is $309.09.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.73 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $631.89 million. Teleflex had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 17.31%. Teleflex’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.87 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on TFX shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on Teleflex in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Teleflex from $390.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Teleflex from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Teleflex from $340.00 to $317.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $378.38.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

