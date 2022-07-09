Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. cut its holdings in Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Ovintiv were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OVV. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Ovintiv by 9,931.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,939,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,756,000 after acquiring an additional 3,900,089 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Ovintiv by 436.0% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,284,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485,198 shares during the period. Miller Value Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,897,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,474,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Ovintiv by 125.9% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,958,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649,165 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Ovintiv alerts:

In related news, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 10,000 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Thomas G. Ricks sold 19,231 shares of Ovintiv stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.50, for a total transaction of $1,144,244.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 116,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,918,005.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 39,785 shares of company stock worth $2,213,809. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

OVV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Capital One Financial raised Ovintiv from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ovintiv from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Ovintiv from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Ovintiv from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ovintiv presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.74.

Shares of OVV opened at $43.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.88 and a beta of 3.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $50.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.33. Ovintiv Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.92 and a fifty-two week high of $63.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by ($0.37). Ovintiv had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 60.01%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20.

About Ovintiv (Get Rating)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.