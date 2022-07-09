Bailard Inc. Has $2.04 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bailard Inc. raised its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,182 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $2,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Disciplined Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.08, for a total transaction of $1,045,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,309,670.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 43,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,183,910. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $71.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.41. The Southern Company has a 1-year low of $60.99 and a 1-year high of $77.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Southern’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that The Southern Company will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. This is a positive change from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 125.93%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SO. Mizuho increased their price objective on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price for the company. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.22.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

