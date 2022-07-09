Ieq Capital LLC Has $2.17 Million Stock Holdings in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,939 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 2,085 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $897,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory lifted its stake in KLA by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,439 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 162 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC lifted its stake in KLA by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC now owns 835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of KLA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $430.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 27th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of KLA from $360.00 to $345.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI set a $425.00 target price on shares of KLA in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of KLA from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of KLA from $385.00 to $352.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $431.50.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,020 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.02, for a total value of $343,760.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 64,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,655,894.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KLAC opened at $316.84 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12 month low of $282.83 and a 12 month high of $457.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $332.53 and its 200-day moving average is $357.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.29 billion, a PE ratio of 15.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a net margin of 36.41% and a return on equity of 78.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 20.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $1.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.39%.

KLA announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

