Bailard Inc. Has $1.02 Million Stake in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Bailard Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Andersons worth $1,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Andersons during the fourth quarter worth approximately $437,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Andersons by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 199,018 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 22,985 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 1st quarter valued at $1,270,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $1,090,000. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $2,682,000. 76.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ANDE opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.65. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.20 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

Andersons ( NASDAQ:ANDE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.48). The business had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.82 billion. Andersons had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 7.41%. As a group, analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Andersons’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.90%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Andersons from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded Andersons from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Andersons from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

In related news, insider William E. Krueger sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.39, for a total transaction of $1,601,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,449 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $878,212.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, renewables, and plant nutrient sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores commodities; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

