Ieq Capital LLC Sells 625 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,926 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $2,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 98.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $126.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.96 billion, a PE ratio of 26.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.32. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.00 and a twelve month high of $178.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.85 and a 200-day moving average of $142.56.

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.62 by ($1.40). The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.28% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.25%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $151.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.46.

In other news, EVP Dyer Corey sold 2,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $343,724.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,604,549.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Ruberg sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $6,877,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,510,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

