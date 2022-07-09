Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC) Shares Sold by Ieq Capital LLC

Ieq Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Golub Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 145,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 22,551 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Golub Capital BDC worth $2,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 90.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,345,089 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $35,668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111,973 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golub Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Concorde Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 52.4% in the first quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 210,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,199,000 after purchasing an additional 72,341 shares during the last quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 28.6% in the first quarter. Prairiewood Capital LLC now owns 254,641 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after purchasing an additional 56,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Golub Capital BDC by 11.7% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,340 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 4,737 shares during the last quarter. 44.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Golub Capital BDC alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Golub Capital BDC in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Golub Capital BDC from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Golub Capital BDC from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th.

GBDC opened at $13.51 on Friday. Golub Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.62 and a 52 week high of $16.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.85. The firm has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 4.55, a current ratio of 4.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Golub Capital BDC (NASDAQ:GBDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The investment management company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). Golub Capital BDC had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 86.36%. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Golub Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.88%. Golub Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.86%.

About Golub Capital BDC (Get Rating)

Golub Capital BDC, Inc (GBDC) is a business development company and operates as an externally managed closed-end non-diversified management investment company. It invests in debt and minority equity investments in middle-market companies that are, in most cases, sponsored by private equity investors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Golub Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golub Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.