Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH) Shares Sold by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $998,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VFH. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Elm Partners Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Financials ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VFH opened at $78.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.00. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 52-week low of $74.85 and a 52-week high of $102.52.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

