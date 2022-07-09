Bailard Inc. Sells 11,800 Shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Bailard Inc. lowered its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,800 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in LXP Industrial Trust were worth $1,086,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in LXP Industrial Trust in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 98.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LXP opened at $10.54 on Friday. LXP Industrial Trust has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $16.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.71, a PEG ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.54.

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $80.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.69 million. LXP Industrial Trust had a return on equity of 16.80% and a net margin of 106.18%. LXP Industrial Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.55%. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is presently 39.67%.

LXP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, April 18th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on LXP Industrial Trust from $15.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Evercore ISI set a $13.00 price objective on LXP Industrial Trust in a report on Monday, June 20th. TheStreet downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded LXP Industrial Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.80.

In other LXP Industrial Trust news, Director Arun Gupta acquired 9,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.88 per share, for a total transaction of $99,008.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence L. Gray acquired 4,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $50,255.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 69,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $800,503.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 37,965 shares of company stock worth $414,083 in the last quarter. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

