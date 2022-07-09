Bailard Inc. Sells 101 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bailard Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 452.3% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 55.6% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 72.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VB opened at $181.53 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $169.62 and a twelve month high of $241.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $185.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.26.

