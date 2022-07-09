Bailard Inc. Purchases 216 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Bailard Inc.’s holdings in Elastic were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elastic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 2,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 187.9% in the 1st quarter. Clay Northam Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in shares of Elastic by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 185,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,429,000 after buying an additional 1,911 shares in the last quarter. 77.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE ESTC opened at $78.89 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.86 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a one year low of $50.74 and a one year high of $189.84.

Elastic ( NYSE:ESTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. Elastic’s revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Elastic from $135.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Elastic from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Elastic from $97.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Elastic from $135.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $124.29.

In other Elastic news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares in the company, valued at $10,131,220.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

