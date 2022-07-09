42,291 Shares in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Bought by Bailard Inc.

Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,000. Bailard Inc. owned 0.06% of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ILPT. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 76,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 26,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 196.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 85.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ILPT shares. JMP Securities cut Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. B. Riley cut their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $30.00 to $28.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $924.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a fifty-two week low of $13.03 and a fifty-two week high of $28.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $14.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, April 25th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.34%. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust’s payout ratio is currently 91.67%.

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

