Bailard Inc. Has $1.08 Million Stake in MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC)

Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MRC Global Inc. (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) by 208.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 90,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61,144 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. owned 0.11% of MRC Global worth $1,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 318.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,685,109 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,379 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 58.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,518,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,089,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663,744 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 240.7% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 634,907 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,368,000 after acquiring an additional 448,527 shares during the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC grew its holdings in MRC Global by 133.5% during the 4th quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 692,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 396,218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in MRC Global by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,985,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,663,000 after acquiring an additional 332,443 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MRC shares. StockNews.com raised shares of MRC Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of MRC Global in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of MRC Global from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MRC Global from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Shares of NYSE MRC opened at $10.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. MRC Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $13.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.51 and its 200-day moving average is $10.02.

MRC Global (NYSE:MRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $742.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.48 million. MRC Global had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 14.63%. MRC Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that MRC Global Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MRC Global Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes pipes, valves, fittings, and other infrastructure products and services to the energy, industrial, and gas utility end-markets in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers ball, butterfly, gate, globe, check, diaphragm, needle, and plug valves; and other products, such as lined corrosion resistant piping systems, control valves, valve automation, and top work components, as well as valve modification services; and measurement, steam, and instrumentation products.

