First Bancorp Inc ME Buys 18 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

First Bancorp Inc ME grew its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of First Bancorp Inc ME’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. First Bancorp Inc ME’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,690 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $18,685,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Davis Rea LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4,205.8% in the first quarter. Davis Rea LTD. now owns 4,435 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $12,335,000 after buying an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% in the first quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,946 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.4% in the first quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 59,518 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $166,233,000 after buying an additional 553 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 255,647 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.65 per share, with a total value of $8,858,168.55. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 479,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,621,431.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727 in the last three months. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $2,044.16 and a 12-month high of $3,042.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2,264.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,551.29.

Alphabet’s stock is set to split on Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $25.70 by ($1.08). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $26.29 EPS. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on Alphabet from $3,540.00 to $3,670.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,308.53.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

