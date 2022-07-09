WoodTrust Financial Corp Acquires 2,159 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

WoodTrust Financial Corp increased its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,159 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 1.9% of WoodTrust Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. WoodTrust Financial Corp’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $9,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 5,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,620 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,675,000 after purchasing an additional 8,694 shares during the last quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its position in Pfizer by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 8,464 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 2,816 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 7,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Pfizer by 23.6% during the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PFE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

NYSE PFE opened at $53.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.46 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The stock has a market cap of $298.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 36.70%.

In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

