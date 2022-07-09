Pendal Group Ltd Sells 74,830 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pendal Group Ltd lowered its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 78.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,830 shares during the quarter. Pendal Group Ltd’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,069,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 17.4% during the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,638,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,433,000 after buying an additional 243,100 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First Pacific Financial boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 803,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, June 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

