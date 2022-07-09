Railway Pension Investments Ltd Buys 243,100 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Railway Pension Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,638,959 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,100 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises about 1.9% of Railway Pension Investments Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Railway Pension Investments Ltd owned 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $250,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.64.

PG stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1 year low of $129.50 and a 1 year high of $165.35. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.45. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a $0.9133 dividend. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total transaction of $4,884,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,347,910.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

