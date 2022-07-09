Tarbox Family Office Inc. Sells 355 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 69.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 156 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Hoese & Co LLP grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 10 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on GOOG. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,630.00 to $3,180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Alphabet from $3,450.00 to $3,200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,308.53.

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $2,403.37 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2,264.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,551.29. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $2,044.16 and a 1-year high of $3,042.00. The company has a market cap of $1.58 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet shares are going to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly created shares will be distributed to shareholders after the closing bell on Friday, July 15th.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $24.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $25.70 by ($1.08). The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $26.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 110.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder 2016 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 544,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.16, for a total value of $6,073,818.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brin Sergey sold 2,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,632.28, for a total value of $6,946,586.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,599,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,959,992,099.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 555,362 shares of company stock valued at $32,765,727. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

