Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management Sells 2,843 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management decreased its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,513 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,843 shares during the quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 11,800 shares during the period. First Affirmative Financial Network boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,163,000 after purchasing an additional 113,745 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.10, for a total value of $2,953,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,151,982. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,777,057.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 over the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Evercore ISI set a $170.00 price objective on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $145.02 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $129.50 and a 12-month high of $165.35. The company has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $145.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

