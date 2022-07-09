Ayalon Holdings Ltd. Purchases 300 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Ayalon Holdings Ltd. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $1,527,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. 63.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $145.76 and a 200-day moving average of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.70%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total value of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.64.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

