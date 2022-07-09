Tarbox Family Office Inc. Lowers Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Tarbox Family Office Inc. reduced its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PG. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 803,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market cap of $347.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $153.45. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35.

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were issued a $0.9133 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.70%.

Several analysts have commented on PG shares. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upgraded Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total value of $54,251.62. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

