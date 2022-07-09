Welch & Forbes LLC Raises Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 803,183 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,032 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.9% of Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Welch & Forbes LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $122,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 95.2% during the first quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after acquiring an additional 11,800 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.0% during the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 1,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 624.7% during the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 131,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,163,000 after acquiring an additional 113,745 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 31.7% during the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,078,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $580,770.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.43, for a total transaction of $54,251.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $198,164.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,014 shares of company stock valued at $18,009,102 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $176.00 to $157.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Procter & Gamble from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.64.

NYSE PG opened at $145.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $129.50 and a 52 week high of $165.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $145.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $153.45.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.69 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.33% and a return on equity of 32.39%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 22nd were given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 21st. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

